Read more
XTB Online Trading

US Open: Weaker macro pressures sentiments on Wall Street📉US30 loses 0.8%, VIX rises again

3:23 PM 23 December 2024

The Monday US trading session, on the day before Christmas Eve, brings a another downward impulse across the US equities after the biggest on record US 'Triple Witching' day on December 20, 2024. The US500 struggled to increase above the resistance zone at 6000 points, and DJIA (US30) is losing more than 0.8% today, making investors more stressed before the tomorrow's Christmas Eve.

  • Wall Street opened today's session in a quite positive sentiments, especially around tech-sector with US100 gaining almost 0.5%. However, after US CB consumer sentiments, Wall Street loses, with US100 down 0.2% and US30 sliding as much as 0.8%
  • Shares of semiconductor companies dominate bull activity on Wall Street today; Broadcom (AVGO.US) and AMD (AMD.US) shares rise more than 4%. Shares of Arm Holdings (ARM.US) lose nearly 5% as company lost in the court agains Broadcom (AVGO.US)
  • Shares of quantum computing-related company Rigetti Computing and space equipment maker Intuitive Machines gain nearly 15%. 

US Macro

US macro readings (Consumer Confidence) and new home sales came in unexpectedly well below expectations. Investors fear that the Fed will slow rate cuts in 2025 (pressured also by tariffs), even despite (unexpectedly) slowing US economic activity.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

US CB Consumer Confidence: 104.7 vs 113.2 exp. and 111.7 previously

  • US New Home Sales: 0.664M (Forecast 0.669M, Previous 0.610M)

  • US November median home sale price $402,600, down 6.3% since November 2023 ($429,600)

  • US New Home Sales (MoM): 5.9% vs 9.7% exp. and -17.3% previously

 

The recent upward momentum continues with shares of U.S.-based Eli Lilly, whose obesity drugs are trading higher than rival Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk; the company's shares are trading up 4% today after a 20% sell-off last Friday. Outside of technology, we see declines dominating today. Palantir loses almost 4% today. We can see that valuation of almost all US companies is dropping today. Source: xStation5

US100 and US30 (M15 interval)

Despite the rise in chip companies, the other stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index are limiting the unwinding of the overall benchmark today. We can consider that further upward momentum is still not guaranteed, and the selling volume also remains elevated after the roll-off.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Source: xStation5

News from companies

  • Applied Therapeutics (APLT.US) loses 4% after analysts at William Blair withdrew a positive rating on the stock due to increased uncertainty about the efficacy of the Govorestat drug and limited cash.
  • Qualcomm (QCOM.US) is gaining after the company won a lawsuit against a claim by Arm Holdings Plc that it infringed on a chip technology license that the world's largest cell phone processor maker acquired when it bought the startup in 2021. Arm (ARM.US) shares lose nearly 5% today
  • Rigetti Computing and other quantum computing-related stocks including IONQ (IONQ.US) are rising thanks to optimism about the long-term utility of Alphabet's Willow chips

Xerox (XRX.US) gains nearly 10% after agreeing to buy laser printer maker Lexmark International Inc. from a consortium of Asian investors; the deal is valued at about $1.5 billion. Lexmark was sold to Chinese investors by IBM, in 2016 for $3.6 billion. Xerox's current capitalization is about $1 billion. The company still faces competition from Canon and HP. The largely printer-based business continues to make losses for Xerox. The company remains active in 170 markets and serves more than 200,000 customers. The deal will be partially financed with the company's cash. The company has cut its annual dividend by 50% to $0.5 per share to finance the acquisition and reduce debt. Some investors expect Lexmkar could bring the company more growth in Asian markets.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

24.12.2024
15:02

BREAKING: Richmond Manufacturing Index in line with expectations 📌 EURUSD muted

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index:  Actual: -10 Expected: -10 Previously: -14   Richmond Fed Business Conditions Index:  Actual:...

 09:40

Chart of the day - USDJPY (24.12.2024)

Today, in the first part of the day, we learned about the minutes of the BOJ's October interest rate decision. The Bank of Japan emphasized its cautious...

 07:25

Morning Wrap (24.12.2024)

The start of Tuesday's forex session focused on the publication of the RBA and BOJ Minutes. In the case of the Bank of Australia, the data...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator