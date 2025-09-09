Read more

US small business sentiments improve 📈US2000 near 8-year high

1:21 PM 9 September 2025

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index ticked up by 0.5 points in August, landing at 100.8 — nearly 3 points above its long-term 52-year average of 98.

  • Out of the 10 components that make up the index:

    • 4 increased,

    • 4 decreased,

    • 2 stayed flat.

    • The biggest boost came from business owners expecting stronger real sales ahead, signalling that US economy may be still far aways from recession. Historically low NFIB index reading came in ahead of an economic slowdowns.

  • The Uncertainty Index dropped 4 points to 93 (but it’s still sitting higher than the historic norm). Most of that decline came from businesses feeling less worried about financing conditions and planned capital spending.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg noted that optimism improved as more owners reported better sales expectations and healthier earnings. Still, he emphasized that labor quality remains the number one concern on Main Street.Other business sentiment surveys have also been upbeat recently. The main drag? The labor market, which remains stuck — low layoffs but also very low hiring.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

12.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Mixed sentiment on Wall Street before crucial FED decisions 💡

Sentiments on Wall Street are strongly divided. On one hand, the US100 contract is gaining 0.4%, and the US500 is up by 0.05%, while much worse sentiments...

 17:04

BREAKING: Pfizer and Moderna shares fall after reports in The Washington Post 🚨

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to link COVID-19 vaccines to 25 child deaths, which has caused alarm in the scientific...

 15:21

US OPEN: Market slows down after busy week

Today, Wall Street is characterized by an atmosphere of anticipation and slight unease. The main indices closed Thursday at new records, but today they...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits