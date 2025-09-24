Read more

US Treasury Secretary Bessent signals aggressive Fed rate cuts possible

2:02 PM 24 September 2025

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, commented to the US economy and interest rates today. Here is the breakdown.

  • We are meeting again with China in October and November.

  • Certain chemicals and aircraft engines could be leverage in China talks.

  • The US is vulnerable in some industries, needs to shore up.

  • Rare earth minerals from China are flowing.

  • We're moving forward on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

  • I don't know if there will be a government shutdown next week.

  • We are working on a plan for jobs replaced by artificial intelligence.

  • We'll see what happens with this AI boom.

  • I believe we will see a substantial drop in inflation.

  • I am less concerned about recession.

  • Powell should have signaled a 100–150 bps cut.

  • I will finish first round by first week of October.

  • I will hold lots of Fed interviews next week.

  • A couple of Fed candidates surprised me.

  • Revisions on jobs show something was wrong.

  • I'm surprised Fed Chair Powell hasn't signaled a destination for interest rates.

  • Rates are too restrictive and need to come down.

  • Not sure why Powell has backed up a bit.

  • We're going into an easing cycle.

  • The Fed has been too high for too long.

Share:
Back

Market News

29.09.2025
19:05

Daily summary: Big Techs safeguard gains on Wall Street, gold rallies further on weaker USD (29.09.2025)

Wall Street is heading toward the end of the session in moderately positive territory. Nasdaq 100 futures (US100: +0.5%) and S&P 500 futures...

 18:29

AUDUSD hikes 0.4% before RBA decision 📈 🇦🇺

Tomorrow at 05:30 BST, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its decision on interest rates. Recent inflation data have largely ruled out further...

 17:53

AMD Riding the Wave of Growth: Wall Street Forecasts and New AI Technologies

Wall Street analysts predict that AMD’s stock could gain as much as 40-50% over the next year, driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits