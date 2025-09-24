US Treasury Secretary Bessent signals aggressive Fed rate cuts possible

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, commented to the US economy and interest rates today. Here is the breakdown.
We are meeting again with China in October and November.
Certain chemicals and aircraft engines could be leverage in China talks.
The US is vulnerable in some industries, needs to shore up.
Rare earth minerals from China are flowing.
We're moving forward on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
I don't know if there will be a government shutdown next week.
We are working on a plan for jobs replaced by artificial intelligence.
We'll see what happens with this AI boom.
I believe we will see a substantial drop in inflation.
I am less concerned about recession.
Powell should have signaled a 100–150 bps cut.
I will finish first round by first week of October.
I will hold lots of Fed interviews next week.
A couple of Fed candidates surprised me.
Revisions on jobs show something was wrong.
I'm surprised Fed Chair Powell hasn't signaled a destination for interest rates.
Rates are too restrictive and need to come down.
Not sure why Powell has backed up a bit.
We're going into an easing cycle.
The Fed has been too high for too long.