US Treasury Secretary Yellen comments US economy and tariffs🗽

US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen comments:
- Bringing deficits under control will help ensure demand for US debt.
- US must keep the real net interest to GDP ratio under 2%. Fiscal deficit reduction is required over the coming years.
- Broad and high tariffs can send consumer prices higher. Broad tariffs are a misguided approach and will have a negative impact on consumers and export industries.
- The Treasury's view is that raising consumer spending as a share of GDP and fixing property problems are important. I have not yet seen policies announced by china to achieve that.
- Some entities supporting Russia's war efforts, and intermediaries, will be designated in new sanctions.
- We will unveil strong new Russia-related sanctions as soon as next week, targeting intermediaries aiding Moscow's Ukraine war machine.
