US100 gains 1.5% 📈

🚗Tesla gains 10%; the largest intraday growth since November 2024

Wall Street gains as the new trading week begins. The US100 is currently up 1.5%, while the US500 is up 1.3%. As the upcoming April 2 deadline for finalizing all changes to mutual tariffs becomes priced in by markets, Trump’s new comments about possible flexibility on trade are increasing risk appetite. What’s more, the expiration of the previous futures contracts, which end the first quarterly market trading of 2025, is reallocating some capital that was recently under pressure from a 10%+ decline in major US indices.

The US100 is already up 1.5% and is back above the 200-day EMA (golden line on the chart). Source: xStation

Among the individual stocks, Tesla stands out today, currently up 10% and leading the gains among the Magnificent Seven tech stocks. At the same time, Meta shares rose 3.55%, Nvidia and Amazon each gained 3.3%, Alphabet rose 2.0%, Microsoft gained 0.21% and Apple gained 0.5%.

Tesla is moving forward with the process of obtaining Chinese regulatory approval for its more advanced driver assistance features in hardware 3.0 and 4.0. The company plans to introduce its intelligent driving assistance feature in China once the relevant software is approved.

Big Techs lead today’s gains. Source: xStation