US100: Nasdaq rebounds on new wave of AI optimism 🤖 🚀

Nasdaq futures have snapped a three-day losing streak, bouncing off the 30-day exponential moving average on renewed AI optimism after record-breaking results from semiconductor giant TSMC. Easing geopolitical tensions are also supporting risk appetite, though the ongoing earnings season continues to keep investors on their toes.

Yesterday’s sell-off in US100 halted before 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level of the Oct-Nov. 2025 selling wave. The contract closed at EMA30 (light purple), set for a successful rebound from the beginning of European trading. The gains are currently capped by the 78.6 Fibo level and could either accelerate or stall in the face of further bank earnings later this session. Source: xStation5

What is driving US100 today?