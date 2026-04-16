📈US100 rebound continues

- Leaders from Gulf Arab states and Europe estimate that a US–Iran peace agreement could take around six months to finalize.
- They are urging both sides to extend the current ceasefire to allow more time for negotiations.
- Gulf states still believe Iran is pursuing nuclear capabilities, despite recent US and Israeli strikes.
- According to regional officials, any agreement should prevent Iran from enriching uranium and ban long-range ballistic missiles.
- Gulf leaders are largely opposed to renewed fighting and favor a diplomatic solution led by the United States.
- One of the key demands is the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to restore energy flows.
- Officials have privately warned that a global food crisis could intensify if the waterway remains closed beyond next month.
- Energy prices may continue to rise if the conflict extends beyond the proposed negotiation timeline.
Charts: US100 and OIL (H1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Shares of Microsoft, AMD, Intel, and Oracle are standing out on the US stock market today, while TSMC and ASML are declining despite strong quarterly results. The oil and gas sector is also performing strongly.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
BREAKING: Oil rebounds to $100 as Gulf & European officials see US requiring 6 months for Iran deal
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