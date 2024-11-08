US500 hits new highs 📈

🚗 Tesla shares gain 6% and top $1 trillion capitalization

The U.S. stock market is continuing the gains initiated by the results of the presidential election. After yesterday's first break through the 6,000-point level and a slight retreat below the psychological barrier, the S&P 500 index opened today's session with further gains, returning above the 6,000-point level and setting a new historic high.

The US500 contract has risen more than 3.5% since Trump's election win. Source: xStation

Although the percentage increases on Wall Street today are not excessive, individual listed companies stand out very strongly. Big Techs are losing value today, nevertheless investors' interest is being gathered by Tesla's shares, which are already gaining more than 6%.

Tesla's shares rocketed to their highest levels since March 2022. Trump's win in the presidential election and Elon Musk's sheer involvement in the Republican Party representative's presidential campaign raises hopes for Tesla's business support both politically and competitively, in the face of the trade war with China and the EV market there. Source: xStation