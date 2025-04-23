⏫US500 rises 3% on trade de-escalation

The US plans to lower tariffs on Chinese products 🚨

The Wall Street Journal confirms earlier reports and announcements by Trump and Bessent about the de-escalation of the trade conflict. The United States would lower tariffs to a target level of 50-65%. The WSJ also specifically states that products less important from a national security perspective would be subject to a tariff rate of 35%, while those crucial to the United States would be subject to a tariff rate of 100%. Although these levels are still very high, this is a significant de-escalation compared to the current rate of 145%.

Donald Trump has previously indicated that tariffs will be lowered, but will remain above 0%. In turn, Bessent spoke of too much of a burden for American companies. At the same time, Donald Trump has indicated in recent hours that he does not intend to dismiss Jerome Powell from his position as head of the Fed, which reduces concerns about the stability of the dollar on the market. Of course, the president's advisors have probably indicated that such a situation could practically not occur. At the same time, CNBC reports that the changes in tariffs are not to be unilateral, which most likely means that China will need to respond. Bessent is expected to speak in the coming minutes, probably on the subject of tariffs.

It is also worth mentioning the good results of American companies. Yesterday, Tesla presented a significant drop in sales year-on-year, but at the same time the results were clearly better than the most pessimistic expectations. Intel announces a plan to lay off 20% of its employees in order to reduce costs and eliminate inefficiencies. Boeing presents the first increase in revenue since 2023, while Phillip Morris presents solid results for the past quarter and raises expectations for the whole of 2025.

US500 is rising over 3% during today's session, continuing the strong rebound from yesterday. Currently, the 25-period average and the 50% retracement of the entire last downward wave are being tested. At this point, 3.5% is missing to make up for the losses incurred after the introduction of mutual tariffs by Donald Trump. Source: xStation5