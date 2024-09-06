Read more
XTB Online Trading

⏬USDJPY trades lower ahead of NFP

11:59 AM 6 September 2024

USD is weakening the most against the yen ahead of key labor market data 🔎

Key data from the U.S. labor market is ahead, which may increase expectations for more significant interest rate cuts by the Fed, and more importantly, further raise concerns related to a recession. Although market consensus remains high, recent signals indicate that the labor market remains weak and may weaken further in the coming months. What to expect from today's report, and how will the market react?

Market expectations and signals from the labor market:

  • The market consensus for today's reading suggests non-farm employment growth in the range of 160-165 thousand.
  • The "whisper number" among traders on the Bloomberg platform is 152 thousand for the main reading, while Bloomberg Economics suggests a reading of 145 thousand.
  • The previous reading was 114 thousand.
  • The lowest forecast from Bloomberg is 100 thousand, and the highest is 208 thousand. Readings below or above this range could lead to extreme market movements. The largest number of forecasts point to 160 and 175 thousand, with a median of 165 thousand.
  • The ADP report for August was weak and indicated employment growth of 99 thousand.
  • The Challenger report showed a significant increase in planned layoffs, the number of open job positions according to the JOLTS report decreased, the Fed's Beige Book pointed to weak economic and labor market prospects in the coming months, and the ISM sub-indices for the labor market also indicated a worsening situation compared to the previous month.
  • The market expects the unemployment rate to decrease to 4.2%, as the increase to 4.3% in the previous report was due to one-time factors. However, Bloomberg Economics points to the possibility of the rate remaining at 4.3%.
  • Historically, NFP employment changes for August have disappointed by about 30 thousand, and August has usually been the most disappointing month of the year.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Although the ADP report has not been strongly correlated with NFP in the past two years, the last three months have shown a clear decrease in the difference. If the NFP employment change comes out similar to ADP, investors may increase expectations for interest rate cuts by the Fed, further sell off the dollar and stocks on Wall Street, and increase exposure to safer assets like the yen or gold. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

How will the market behave?

  • Of course, many times this year, we have had situations where everything pointed to a weak NFP reading, but it ended up being positive. The BLS also clearly revised employment over the past year.

  • Therefore, it's hard to say what reading we should expect today. Nevertheless, anything around 100 thousand or lower will most likely weaken the dollar and also weaken indices on Wall Street, indicating a high risk of recession.

  • On the other hand, if the NFP comes out as expected or higher, the dollar may recover recent losses, and the US500 might try to bounce back.

JPMorgan increased the number of long positions on the yen ahead of today's NFP report, expecting a weak reading. As the chart below shows, we are currently observing an extremely large number of net positions on the yen, and the situation is very similar to what we saw in 2007 and the following years.

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

USDJPY

The USDJPY pair today is close to the 142 level, which is the lowest level recorded for the pair since the beginning of January this year. A very low reading below 100,000 and an increase in the unemployment rate could push the pair to drop below this support. A reading around 150 or higher may lead to a corrective rise to the 144-145 range.
Source: xStation5

US500

The US500 is clearly losing ground ahead of the NFP report. A reading below 100,000 could lead to a decline to the area of 5400 points at the 50.0 retracement level. Readings between 100,000 and 150,000 could lead to a test of 5450 points but also a subsequent rebound from the demand zone. Readings above 150,000 and a drop in the unemployment rate could push the index above 5500-5550.
Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:37

Lockheed Martin raises dividend by 4.8% 💵

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...

 13:28

OIL with muted reaction to Libya announcement of oil fields reopening

Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator