XTB Online Trading

Vishay Intertechnology and Powell Industries stocks gain 7% amid amid US infrastructure investments

6:02 PM 5 February 2025

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH.US), a U.S. company specializing in passive components (resistors, capacitors, inductors) and semiconductors (MOSFETs, diodes, power transistors) important for AI server power systems, power conversion, and grid infrastructure, are up more than 7% today following its Q4 2024 earnings report.

  • In his commentary on the results, the company’s CEO, Joel Smejkal, highlighted a positive book-to-bill ratio, a strong influx of orders for smart grid infrastructure projects, and the company's first deliveries of AI servers. Vishay also announced a restructuring plan in 2024, which includes the closure of three manufacturing plants, including a factory in Shanghai, China, by the end of 2026.
  • The company reported revenue of $714.7 million, with a GAAP loss per share of (-$0.49) and adjusted earnings per share of $0. However, there were signs of growth, including the first positive book-to-bill ratio in nine quarters at 1.01 (0.99 for semiconductors, 1.03 for passive components) and an order backlog of 4.4 months—although still below the company's historical average of 5 to 6 months.
  • Capital expenditures for 2024 totaled $320.1 million. Management provided guidance for Q1 2025, projecting revenue of $710 million, with a possible variance of ±$20 million, and a gross margin of approximately 19%.
  • Despite the positive indicators, Q4 results were slightly weaker compared to Q3. However, Vishay's substantial capital expenditures of $320.1 million in 2024 reflect a strong commitment to expanding capacity and advancing technology, particularly in e-mobility and AI infrastructure. This level of investment, amounting to approximately 11% of annual revenue, is significantly higher than the industry average of 7-8%.

The disparity in book-to-bill ratios between semiconductors (0.99) and passive components (1.03) suggests an uneven recovery across product segments. Passive components are showing stronger growth momentum, which aligns with the typical market cycle, where this segment tends to lead the semiconductor sector’s recovery.

Source: xStation5

Powell Industries (POWL.US) shares are up 7% today after the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.2675 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2025. Houston-based Powell Industries designs, manufactures and services custom equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electricity.

The company's markets range from large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers to mines and even railroads. In recent years, the company indicates unprecedented growth. The company's shares have risen nearly 100% year-on-year and nearly 600% over the past five years.


Source: xStation5

