VIX rises slightly as markets uncertainty persists ahead of the Liberation Day

The futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gain 1.1% today, rising above 21 as uncertainty around today Donald Trump tariffs anonucmenet (so-called Liberation Day) increases hedging demand on Wall Street.

The Trump team has considered imposing a 20% universal tariff on virtually all imports, as opposed to a reciprocal plan that would impose different tariffs on various countries.

Yesterday, media reported that President Trump's economic team is preparing a new tariff option for him in the final hours before his trade policy announcement on April 2.

Now, according to anonymous sources familiar with the plans, the US Trade Representative's office is preparing a third option which is an across-the-board tariff on a subset of nations that would likely be less than the 20%, 'previous' universal tariff option.

Despite that fact, sentiment suggests further risk-off behavior on Wall Street, and even that option may not be enough to support the indices. VIX volatility has been very high in recent days; however, several attempts at a 'VIX crush' have failed due to a 'sleeping fear' in the markets. Trump's tariffs will go into effect immediately after the announcement on Wednesday.

