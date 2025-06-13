Read more
XTB Online Trading

VIX spikes 5% on Israel - Iran military escalation 📈

12:56 PM 13 June 2025

An attack by Israeli forces on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz and other strategic targets triggered a 'risk-off' sentiment in global markets today. The escalation exerted downward pressure on U.S. equity indices and pushed oil prices higher, increasing demand for hedging. This, in turn, drove CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) futures to levels not seen since early May.

The VIX briefly surged to around 22 before retreating to approximately 21, though it remains nearly 5% higher on the day. Elevated volatility may persist, as Israel has indicated that further strikes are likely in the coming days, while Tehran has vowed a proportionate military response. Markets will closely monitor oil prices, which surged nearly 5.5% today.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

13.06.2025
19:07

Daily summary: Wall Street resists sell-off, gold gains, and oil corrects gains after Israel's strike on Iran

U.S. stock index futures on Friday are down between -0.6% and -1%, which appears to be a relatively muted reaction to today’s escalation of...

 18:44

Wheat gains almost 3% rebounding from 4-week lows📈

Futures contracts for wheat in Chicago are rising nearly 3% today, rebounding from local lows around $520. A weaker U.S. dollar, escalating conflict in...

 17:14

3 markets to watch next week (13.06.2025)

The Israeli strike on Iran has jolted oil markets and is a key factor shaping today’s investor sentiment. However, in the upcoming week, several...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits