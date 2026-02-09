Read more
5:32 PM · 9 February 2026

Wall Street extends gains; US100 rebounds over 1% 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app

Sentiment at the end of the day in Europe and in the second phase of the Wall Street session is clearly improving. The US100 contract is already up more than 1%, while the US500 and US2000 are up 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. Today's gains are primarily driven by large-cap technology companies. Shares in companies such as Oracle, Palantir and Applovin are gaining between +7% and +15%. At the same time, Nvidia is up 3.5% and Broadcom 5.4%.

Source: xStation

The US100 changed its outlook in response to what was happening at the opening of Wall Street. The increases accelerated and currently managed to break through the 100-day EMA (purple curve), which has repeatedly been a key point of support for the upward trend on the chart. The longer the price remains above this barrier, the greater the chance of extending the overall upward trend.

 

Source: xStation

11 February 2026, 8:30 AM

Economic calendar: NFP data and US oil inventory report 💡
11 February 2026, 7:57 AM

Silver rallies 3% 📈 A return of bullish momentum in precious metals?
11 February 2026, 6:33 AM

Morning Wrap: Dollar in a trap, all eyes on NFP 🏛️(February 11, 2026)
10 February 2026, 6:47 PM

Daily summary: Weak US data drags markets down, precious metals under pressure again!
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits