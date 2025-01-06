Wall Street holds bullish momentum after release of worse PMI data and lower orders 💡

- U.S. services PMI data for December, current: 56.8; forecast: 58.5; previous: 56.1

- USA, durable goods orders for December. Currently: -1.2% m/m. Forecast: -1.1% m/m. Previously: 0.8% m/m

Gold is gaining ground after the release of PMI and durable goods orders data, which came in worse than expected. Trading over the past 30 minutes has been given additional pressure by Donald Trump's announcement to maintain a strict picture of new tariffs that may come in after the new president is sworn in.

Wall Street maintains early gains after the data, still dominated by technology companies. Moreover, Bitcoin is doing very well, returning above $100,000.

