Wells Fargo hits new highs after Reuters reports 📈

Wells Fargo (WFC.US) shares are up more than 1% today, hitting new all-time highs, after Reuters reported that the bank is in the final stages of undergoing regulatory tests to raise its $1.95 trillion asset limit after fixing problems stemming from a historic scandal over the use of fake accounts. The imposed limits could be lifted as early as the first half of 2025, Reuters sources report.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
The company's shares hit new all-time highs today. Source: xStation