Read more
XTB Online Trading

WHEAT deepens declines by 1% despite lower Russian Sovecon's harvest estimates 📉

1:12 PM 22 October 2024

Chicago-listed CBOT wheat (WHEAT) is trading down more than 1% today, and is not reacting to news from Russia's SovEcon, which lowered its preliminary wheat crop estimate for 2025. Declines continue to be spurred by a strong U.S. dollar and good weather for crops in the key Midwest region of the U.S., where bears were also not spooked by forecasts of rain in the U.S. Southwest.

  • The latest Commitment of Traders report, published on October 15, indicated a still bearish position on the part of large speculators, while at the same time a large short position on the part of Commercials (companies hedging against price declines). This suggests that both speculators and producers hedging supplies are expecting lower wheat prices. On the other hand, however, the short position on the part of Managed Money (speculators) in CoT reports has been declining since August
  • Sovecon estimates 80.1 million tn of harvest in 2025, compared to 81.5 million tn this year (the least since the 2021-2022 season) and a 5-year average of 88.1 million tn. The reason for the lower estimates is the drought, which has reduced both planting acreage and yields. According to Sovecon, winter wheat will enter the cold season in very poor shape, despite stronger rainfall in some supply-relevant regions of Russia. Drought could cause yields to fall to their lowest levels since 2019, suggesting a problem with global wheat stocks, which are already relatively low
  • Consultancy IKAR predicts wheat production in Russia, in 2024, at 81 to 85 million tons after recent rains, but these forecasts are not supported by Sovecon concerned about the poor condition of winter wheat, which could surprise with much lower yields. Significantly, it is the large supply of Russian wheat in 2022-2023 that has been a major factor, depressing global wheat prices.
  • S&P estimates a 16% drop in Ukraine's wheat exports this year, despite the Black Sea trade agreement in place and record demand for Ukrainian grains from EU countries as well as Bangladesh and Vietnam, among others. Ukraine estimates a 22.4 million-ton harvest for the current season, down 600,000 tons year-on-year.

WHEAT (H1)

Looking at the chart of WHEAT on the H1 interval, we see that prices have again settled below three, key moving averages indicating an overheating of the uptrend and a possible test of the area around the 61.8 Fibonacci elimination of the upward wave initiated after the last roll-off. The market has not accepted levels above $611.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

24.10.2024
09:39

Is it time to invest in fixed income?

Markets continue to break their historical highs, at a time when central banks are starting more aggressive rate cut programs than expected just a few...

 09:31

BREAKING: Flask UK PMI lower than expected. GBPUSD slightly loses

Flash PMI UK Composite for October came in 51.7 vs 52.5 exp. and 52.6 previously Flash PMI UK Services for October came in 51.8 s 52.4 exp. and 52.4...

 09:10

Palladium rallies 6% as G-7 considering sanctioning Russia 📈

Palladium prices are up more than 6% today, after the US asked G-7 allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium. The price of the...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 25 October 2024
test_cookie cc 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
_ga cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 24 October 2026
_gid cc 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_omappvp cc 6 October 2035
_omappvs cc 24 October 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 22 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 24 October 2026
guest_id cc 24 October 2026
muc_ads cc 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 22 April 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025
IDE cc 18 November 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
personalization_id cc 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator