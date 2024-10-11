FTSE slips back below 7000
There’s been some more selling seen in European stock markets this morning with the FTSE falling back below the key psychological level of 7000 to...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Bitcoin down by 30%, Ethereum by 40%, Bitcoin Cash loses 2/3 from its recent local high. After a quiet period big moves are down and they lead us sharply...
Summary Euro moves somewhat lower a risk premium increases EURNZD trades around its crucial support Downside risk in the EURUSD...
Summary Equity markets in Europe start the day well below their Monday’s close DAX (DE30) breaks below key technical level Wirecard...
Summary: Fresh data from the US housing market will be published this afternoon Weekly API crude oil stocks in the spotlight Several central...
Summary: US indices saw heavy declines on Monday as FANG stocks plummeted Australian dollar moves lower following RBA minutes and IMF...
Summary: Stock markets begin the week in the red Technical overview: DAX30 Oil falls as Russia talks down production cuts NATGAS...
Summary: Oil slides lower on Russian energy minister comments Short positioning jumps in record streak Oil back below $66 a barrel There’s...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: US indices little changed on the day Inverse S-H-S on US100? Netflix close to printing “death cross” It’s...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: DAX (DE30) moves back below its 200WMA German index defends the 50% retracement DAX (DE30) remains within a descending...
NATGAS is a clear winner when it comes to market movers on Monday as the price advances by 3.6%. That would not be so stunning as the commodity is quite...
There’s been an attempted recovery in sterling this morning, with the pound edging higher against most of its peers following on from the declines...
Summary: World’s first multi-crypto exchange-traded product starts listing on Swiss stock exchange ICOs in Q3 2018 raised significantly...
Summary: Stocks in Europe open with decent gains EU works on rules aimed at constraining foreign investment German Economy Minister...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Macroeconomic figures generally took a backseat last week to politics: Brexit chaos, Italian budget, US-China talks. This is likely be repeated this week...
Summary: APEC summit ended up with no joint communique for the first time ever Antipodean currencies take a dive, US dollar marginally...
