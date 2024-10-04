US OPEN: Nvidia rally lifts sentiment on Wall Street
Wall Street opens higher, Nasdaq leads gains Nvidia earnings support tech shares Dollar Tree and American Eagle Outfitters slump...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Artificial intelligence has breathed 'second life' into the powerfully oversold Nasdaq index until recently. Known for its large share of technology...
Revision US GDP data for Q1 2023 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Revision showed a positive surprise with annualized Q1 growth coming in at 1.3%, up...
China bans chips from Micron Technology Ban may have limited impact as it applies mostly to public sector Micron to invest 500 billion JPY in Japan,...
DE30 loses slightly European sentiment mixed, gains driven by AI/semiconductor companies German macro data surprises on the downside Airbus...
The DAX future / DE30 falls to a multi-week low today. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The leading index has dipped into a stronger support zone...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. CBRT decided to keep rates unchanged...
La seconde moitié de la semaine apporte une plus grande volatilité sur les principaux indices américains. Hier, les indices US500...
The market euphorically received the report itself as well as comments on the development of Nvidia's business (NVDA.US). In fact, every possible comment...
Futures indices indicate higher market openings in the EU. GDP data and jobless claims in focus. Today's indices are opening slightly higher....
Nvidia may be ahead of the significant surge in its market value as the company showed an optimistic outlook driven by the high demand for chips used in...
FOMC minutes turned out to be a non-event. Document largely echoed FOMC statement and Powell's presser. However, it included line that Fed staff...
FOMC minutes release was a key macro event of the day. Document related to May 2-3, 2023 meeting during which it was strongly hinted that the rate hike...
FOMC minutes were released at 7:00 pm BST today. Document related to May 2-3, 2023 meeting during which Fed strongly hinted that it may pause its rate...
Precious metals are pulling back today with rising US yields being the main driver of the move. Yields are on the rise as negotiators are struggling to...
Christopher Waller, Fed member, delivered some hawkish comments on monetary policy this afternoon, providing support for the US dollar. Key takeaways from...
Broad US stock market is feeling pain today with major Wall Street indices dropping 0.5-1.0% at press time. Lack of an agreement on US debt ceiling continues...
The world's highest valued semiconductor manufacturer today and one of the main beneficiaries of the AI trend, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will report Q1 results...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Median expectation among economists...