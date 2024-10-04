May ECB rate hike unsure after Lane comments
Lane, the ECB's chief economist gives a question mark on the May decision, pointing out that it will depend on inflation perpsectives, including the...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The debt securities market over the past few months has been in disfavor, imposed with redoubled force by the progressive cycle of interest rate hikes....
Futures point to slightly higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Macro calendar focused on labor market Bonds gain...
Industrial production in Germany is accelerating, as evidenced by the latest report by Destatis (Germany's statistics agency). The survey data indicated...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session mostly lower. Investor sentiment was weighed down primarily by macro data readings and comments...
More data shows a cooling of the US economy. The ADP report shows employment growth of only 145,000 against expectations of over 200,000. This is another...
There is still a month to go until the next Fed decision and still a lot of data in the form of NFP or inflation. Nevertheless, the JOLTS report and today's...
Johnson & Johnson stock rose 3.1% after a unit of the consumer healthcare giant refiled for bankruptcy protection as part of a deal that offered to...
US oil inventories according to DoE fall by 3,739 mln barrels with expected decline of 2,392 mln barrels and 7,489 mln previosly drop Gasoline...
Wall Street started today's session with declines The ADP report came out surprisingly weak, confirming that the U.S. economy and labor market...
The US economy is clearly taking a turn for the worse. The ISM index for services falls to 51.2 points with an expectation of 54.5 and the previous level...
Sensitive to geopolitical issues and trade blockades, semiconductor companies have been losing since Japan announced it would join US sanctions against...
Markets in Europe weaken in anticipation of macro readings from the US European services PMI data show no common direction Shop Apotheke...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index is the second important indicator that investors should pay attention to today ahead of Friday's publication of the...
US ADP report from labor market: 145k vs 210k forecast and 242 k previous. In the first reaction, US100 is gaining a little bit. ADP...
The US dollar weakened yesterday after weaker-than-expected readings of labor market data and orders. The 'Greenback' was ultimately not helped...
NZDUSD enjoys elevated volatility following a bigger-than-expected rate hike from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). RBNZ announced a 50 basis point rate...
Employment report for March from ADP, scheduled for release at 1:15 pm BST, is one of two key US data pieces set to be released today (the other one being...