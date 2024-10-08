Stock of the week - IBM (21.04.2022)
IBM reported Q1 2022 results on Tuesday Sales and profit lower than in Q1 2022 Results mixed compared to market's forecasts Full-year...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
European indices trade mostly higher DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts Sartorius jumps after Q1 earnings European stock market...
EURUSD has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Nevertheless, an attempt to launch a recovery move could have been spotted yesterday, triggered...
European stock markets set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and BoE chiefs Revised European CPI data for March European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P/ASX 500 finished flat while Nasdaq dropped 1.22%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX 30 added 1.47% as upbeat corporate earnings from Heineken, Danone and ASML overshadowed...
Today FED Daly's presented her opinion regarding central bank potential tightening plans> The US has reached full employment It is appropriate...
Lululemon (LULU.US) revealed ambitious plans recently. The athletic apparel retailer expects to double its 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026, helped...
DE30 First, let's look at the German DAX index (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that sellers failed to realize the textbook range...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks mixed Netflix (NFLX.US) weigh on tech stocks IBM (IBM.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.70 % in March from 5.7 % in February and well above market expectations of a 6.1% rise....
Marine Le Pen, leader of the populist-chauvinist National Rally, will probably lose against Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. That would be a relief, but this...
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.US) stock fell over 2.0% in pre-market despite the fact that medical devices and health care companies posted quarterly figures...
Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street session today Market expects earnings to more than double More than 60% jump in revenue...
Euro rebounded sharply against the US dollar after ECB Kazaks indicated that the QE program could end at the start of the third quarter. Earlier, Christine...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry European car sales drop for the 9th straight month European...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares drop nearly 25% in pre-market trading today. Quarterly results released by the company yesterday after close of the Wall...