FOMC dot plot from the September 2021 meeting
As expected, the Fed does not change its policy and does not start tapering. In the statement, however, we have an indication that if progress continues,...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Still, the central bank said the economy has made...
The latest news from Asia Markets indicates that we can expect some kind of aid to Evergrande. However, this is actually a state takeover of the company....
FedEx (FDX.US) stock plunged more than 8% during today's session after the transportation company posted mixed quarterly results. FedEx earned $4.37...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0334 Target:1.0450 Stop:...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.481 million barrels in the week ended September 17, following an 6.422 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks open higher FOMC announces rate decision General Mills (GIS.US) stock rises on solid quarterly results US indices launched...
FOMC decision was expected to be a key event of the week. However, a sell-off that arrived on the markets at the beginning of this week showed that developments...
European stocks trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry Lufthansa says Europe-US travel booking jumped...
Decision from the Bank of Japan this morning turned out to be a non-event on the markets. It should not come as a surprise as BoJ was expected not to make...
European markets set to open higher FOMC announces rate decision European stock markets are set for a higher opening of today's...
Situation on the market is rather calm. Investors seem to look past Evergrande situation today and focus on the upcoming FOMC meeting (7:00 pm BST...
European stocks rebound US stocks rose slightly in volatile session Precious metals prices move higher Positive moods prevailed on the European...
Uber (UBER.US) stock jumped nearly 10.0% during today's session after the ride sharing company said it could post its first adjusted profit in the...
Positive moods can be observed in Europe where the indices from the old continent advanced over 1%, however the situation looks a bit different on Wall...
The OECD chief economist Laurence Boone spoke about China's potential action regarding Evergrande. In his view, Chinese authorities have the...
Yesterday, the price of gold dropped to around $ 1742 an ounce, the lowest level since August 12. During today's session buyers became active and the...
US stocks open higher Uber (UBER.US) revises its outlook higher Big Lots (BIG.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US indices...
A set of US housing market reports was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Housing starts for August came in at 1615k, while analysts expected a reading of...
