Chart of the day - OIL.WTI (30.08.2021)
Hurricane Ida, a category 4 tropical storm, made a landfall on the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Power outages were reported across...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European markets set for flat opening Flash August CPI data from Germany UK traders off for holiday Moods on the global financial...
US indices rallied on Friday after Powell stuck to his dovish narrative. Small gains on the US futures can be spotted at the start of a new week Bulls...
USD tumbled after Powell’s speech Stock markets at new record highs Gold and silver gain on weaker USD Friday was all...
Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole will be over after the weekend and the markets' attention will return to data. US jobs data for August is key...
US stock indices jumped after long-awaited Powell’s speech as the Fed Chair delivered his openings remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium. It might...
The long-awaited text of Powell’s speech has just been released. At press time the Fed Chair is delivering his speech. Below we present key bullet...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jackson Hole Symposium begins today Powell’s speech in the spotlight US...
The US dollar gained significantly in recent minutes after Mester’s comments. President and CEO of the Fed of Cleveland says that her view regarding...
USD pulls back slightly, gold gains while US futures are trading nowhere - this is the state of the market ahead of the first fully-virtual economic symposium...
US core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, has just been released. The print for July turned out to be in-line with expectations...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,800 pts Vonovia plans €5 billion corporate bond offering Mixed...
TNOTE launched today's trading with a large bearish price gap. TNOTE dropped below a local low from mid-August at around 133.30 and is currently testing...
European stocks set for more or less flat opening of session today Powell to speak at Fed's Jackson Hole meeting US data pack...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones declined 0.54% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% lower. Russell 2000...
Stock indices muted ahead of Jackson Hole symposium US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise ECB minutes signals...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) launched today’s session higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's shares to overweight from equal-weight...
Cryptocurrencies started this week on a positive node and major coins attempted to extend the recent rally. Bitcoin was able to break above the 50’000...
We are currently observing quite a strong pullback on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is trading at its lowest level since August 23 and for a moment fell...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
