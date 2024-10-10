Economic calendar PMI revisions and US ISM
European markets set to open higher Final PMIs from Europe and US ISM manufacturing seen flat in February European markets...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gained 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.7% and indices from China traded higher. Stock exchanges in South...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why bond yields are so crucial for the markets How Fed’s Powell tried to manipulate markets Gold sinking...
European indices end February in the red US 10-year treasury yield ease from 1 year highs Gold hit 8-month low below $ 1,730 / oz European...
AUDUSD pair fell nearly 2% today, retracing 3-year highs as rising long term bond yields caused a sharp selloff on global stock markets and risk-sensitive...
Equity markets plunged this week amid a spike in US yields. Bond market is likely to continue to draw attention next week and it may have an impact on...
US Personal income rises more than expected Personal spending in the US surged 2.4 % in January Personal incomes jumped sharply higher...
Nikola's shares (NKLA.US) fell sharply during today's session. A tense atmosphere has re-emerged around the electric truck manufacturer. The company...
US stocks lack direction US 10-year treasury yield retreats slightly Beyond Meat (BYND.US) has struck deals with McDonald's and Yum US ...
Core PCE prices which exclude food and energy rose 0.3 % over a month earlier in January, after 0.3 % increase in the prior month and above market...
EURUSD has experienced sharp declines over the past two days. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the pair has reached the key support near 1.2100...
European indices recover after lower opening DE30 tests resistance at 13,850 pts Deutsche Telekom reported Q4 earnings European...
Silver has been quite resilient during the latest sell-off in gold triggered by rising yields. While gold has been trading lower throughout February, silver...
Bond yields continue their sharp rise as traders bet on a quick reflation scenario. One of the major victims is Gold – there is a strong negative...
Equity sell-off continues US core PCE inflation for January G20 finance ministers and central bankers video meeting Sell-off...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in yields. Nasdaq dropped 3.52%, Dow Jones declined 1.75%, S&P 500 slumped 2.45% and Russell 2000 plunged...
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly topped the 1.6% level Technology sector under pressure Upbeat economy data from the US Most of...
Wall Street's main indices fell sharply today as higher bond yields continued to put pressure on technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped nearly 12% after the company revealed in an SEC filing, that it aims to at least double its annual revenue by 2023. This...
