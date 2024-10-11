How does CFD stocks trading differ from traditional stock trading?

CFD stock trading and traditional stock trading have some key differences. In traditional stock trading, the investor owns the stock. In CFD trading investors enter into a contract with the broker to pay or receive the difference in price based on the direction of their trade. CFD trading also allows investors to short sell stocks, meaning they can profit from falling prices, which is not possible with traditional stock trading. However, it should be remembered that investing in stock CFDs is more risky than investing in traditional stocks.