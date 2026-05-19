Daily summary: Nasdaq tries to reverse the decline, EURUSD down 0.4%

US index futures are gradually moving back into positive territory as sentiment improves within semiconductor stocks. Nvidia is now trading nearly 1% higher after opening the session down almost 2%, ahead of its quarterly earnings report scheduled for after the Wall Street close tomorrow. Apple has also erased a significant portion of its earlier losses, while Intel shares have turned positive and are now up nearly 4%.

Sentiment across the cryptocurrency market remains weak. Bitcoin has retreated to USD 76,000, reaching its lowest level since the beginning of May. Precious metals are also under pressure, with silver down nearly 4% and gold losing around 1.4%.

Amid a surging US dollar, sentiment on EUR/USD remains clearly weaker. The pair is testing the 1.16 level and is down more than 0.4% today, while yields on 30-year US Treasuries have climbed to their highest levels since 2007.

According to Bloomberg reports, NATO is considering support for ships passing through the blocked Strait of Hormuz if the route is not reopened by early July. For markets, this is an important signal, as Hormuz is one of the key transit points for crude oil and LNG. Any prolonged blockage increases the geopolitical risk premium in energy prices, while the prospect of NATO intervention could signal a broader escalation of the conflict.

The idea has support from several NATO members, but there is still no unanimity at this stage, meaning no operational decision has been finalized. The NATO leaders’ meeting in Ankara on July 7–8 could be an important event, particularly for the oil market, shipping companies, and currencies of energy-importing countries. Oil is still trading near USD 110 per barrel today and has not reacted significantly to these reports.

Just a week ago, cocoa prices were trading at their highest levels in around 3.5 months. This was followed by a sharp decline, which futures are now trying to reverse with a rebound of nearly 4%. The latest downward pressure was triggered by reports suggesting that Ivory Coast’s cocoa harvest could reach 2.1–2.2 million tons, compared with previous expectations of around 1.8 million tons.

Intel is once again highlighting constraints in processor availability while encouraging PC manufacturers to increase adoption of its latest chips based on the 18A technology node. The company points to rising demand driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence, which is gradually tightening CPU supply across the market. The AI boom is no longer limited to graphics cards alone and is increasingly beginning to impact the traditional processor segment for both PCs and servers. EURUSD chart (D1) Source: xStation5 US100 chart (H1) Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

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