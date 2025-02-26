Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Can Nvidia Trump the US president and boost market sentiment?

10:02 26 February 2025

Stocks are calm this morning as we wait for some key events. At the end of the week, we get the latest core PCE reading at a delicate time for the US economy, with economic data surprising on the downside and consumer confidence slumping. Later this morning we get BP’s strategic review, it’s sink or swim time for the UK oil major, if the CEO does not deliver later today then the whole future of the company is in doubt. Last, but by no means least, Nvidia’s results are released tonight, and this could determine where US tech stocks go next after a tough start to 2025 for the Magnificent 7.

US tax cuts boost sentiment

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Risk sentiment is higher today, and European stocks are following the Hang Seng higher. US indices faltered on Tuesday; however, futures are pointing to a positive open after the US blueprint was passed by House republicans which will contain a raft of tax cuts. This won’t do much to help the US budget deficit, but it may help US stocks to narrow the gap with European and Chinese stocks that has developed since the start of the year.

Russia and Ukraine deal is pivotal for market sentiment in Europe as oil drops sharply

There is a divergence in stock market performance this year. So far this week, European and Chinese shares are outperforming their US counterparts. News that Ukraine has agreed to a deal that will give the US access to Ukrainian minerals is also boosting sentiment across Europe. Although this is not a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, the fact that President Zelensky is going to Washington on Friday is being noted by financial markets. This is seen as a step towards the peace process, and it could also be a step towards Russian oil returning for sale on the global commodity markets. WTI oil dropped below $70 per barrel on Tuesday and Brent crude is also trading just above $73 per barrel. The downward pressure on the oil price, which has seen WTI and Brent fall 4.3% and 3.75% in the past 5 days, is a sign that the market thinks the war in Ukraine will be over soon. If that changes, then we could see the oil price stage a recovery.  

Defense spending the main theme driving European stocks

What is bad for the oil price, is good news for European equities. The UK’s boost to its defense spending announced on Tuesday, along with hopes that Europe will soon follow suit has boosted the defense sector in Europe. The Eurostoxx aerospace and defense sector has outperformed the overall European index so far this year, which highlights how much of a premium events in Ukraine and Russia are having on the European equity space.

We expect this to continue, but we would add European defense names are close to a record high. Could we be in a buy the rumour and sell the fact scenario? Defense stocks are propelling the Eurostoxx index, but can it be sustained and act as a long-term driver for the European stock market? BAE Systems, the UK defense firm, is lower on Wednesday, after  a stunning rally in recent weeks. It is natural that defense stocks take a breather at some stage, but we think that this could be a short-term pullback, rather than an end to the defense theme in Europe.

There are undoubtedly challenges ahead for European stocks to maintain their lead in the global equity space. Europe is also known for its luxury stocks, and these have underperformed so far this month, as you can see in the chart below. LVMH has underperformed BAE Systems, as government spending boosts defense names, and as a potential slowdown in the US economy threatens the outlook for the luxury sector.  .

Chart 1: BAE systems, LVMH and the Eurostoxx 50 index, normalized to show how they move together over the past 12 months.

 

Source: Bloomberg and XTB

The Hong Kong index rose by more than 3% on Wednesday, driven by tech stocks, after some positive news about China’s AI potential. DeekSeek has made its model public once more to boost uptake after a raft of Chinese AI models came on the market, cementing China’s position as an AI powerhouse. Alibaba is launching its latest model and is also planning to invest ‘US style’ amounts of money into capex in the coming years. Alibaba said that it would invest $53bn over three years to boost its cloud infrastructure and its AI capabilities.

BP’s share price is rising by 1% ahead of today’s strategy update. We will provide comment on that later today. Also, the market will be waiting to hear from  Nvidia later today. Its results could determine whether the US tech sector can reverse its fortunes and start to boost the US stock market as we move through Q1. For now, Europe is in the ascendency, but a lot rests on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

27.02.2025
19:05

Daily summary: Semiconductors sell off, incoming tariffs rattle forex, gold retreats (27.02.2025)

American indices are experiencing a mixed session today. The S&P 500 is trading flat after a weak start, the Dow Jones is up 0.7%, while the...

 15:33

BREAKING: NATGAS ticks lower after EIA report

EIA Natural Gas Change (billions of cubic feet, BCF) Actual -261B Forecast -271B Previous -196B   Source:...

 14:21

📉EURUSD down 0.5% on Trump's tariff statement

EURUSD falls 0.6% after another shift in Trump’s tariff policy. The U.S. president just announced on his Truth Social platform that broad 25% tariffs...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator