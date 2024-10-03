More good news for the UK economy
The service sector PMI is another piece of good news for the UK economy. The all-important service sector PMI report for August rose to 53.7, up from 53.3...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates for a third consecutive policy meeting. Concerns about inflation in the Canadian economy are...
Eurozone final Composite PMI for August came in: 51.2 vs 51 exp. Eurozone final services PMI for August came in: 52.9 vs 53.3. exp. Germany...
Yesterday, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) measuring implied volatility of S&P 500 is now dropping from daily highs, as traders weigh in new conditions...
The US stock market tumbled sharply at the start of September, driven by a mix of weak economic data and heightened concerns around the AI sector. Manufacturing...
If you have déjà vu, it is no surprise. A month ago, a sell off happened, and it looks like the same thing is happening this month. A mixture...
The JOLTS report will be released today, the first of several important labor market reports this week. In addition, investors will also learn about PMI...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 0.70%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is...
Wall Street indices in the red - S&P500 trades 1.7% lower, DJIA loses 1.1%, Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 plunge by 2.7%. ISM Manufacturing...
Unity Software (U.US) shares surged by almost 8% at the opening of the US stock market after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on the company from Equal...
Wall Street opens lower after Labor Day Indices plunge in the face of weak ISM manufacturing data Super Micro Computers rebounds after wave of sell-recommendations...
Futures contracts on Wall Street indices have been declining sharply since the start of today's trading session, with sell-off accelerating at the...
Oil: Libya has partially relaunched its oil production to satisfy its own consumption. With most of the exports staying on hold, we could expect...
US ISM Manufacturingreport for August came in 47,2 vs 47,5 exp. and 46,8 previously US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Actual 54 (Exp.: 52, Previous:...
The commodity price sell off is gathering pace. Brent crude oil fell more than 3% on Tuesday and is at its lowest level of the year so far, and is heading...
German DAX retreats from historical highs Jefferies and Barclays modify recommendations on Deutsche Bank and Draegerwerk General market situation: Tuesday's...
Investors’ attention today turns to Swiss CPI and GDP data and the US manufacturing ISM PMI. A weaker-than-expected inflation reading and a mixed...
The yen carry trade and Japanese interest rates are gaining a lot of attention on Tuesday morning. The governor of the Bank of Japan wrote a letter to...
- Switzerland, GDP report for Q2. Actual: 0.7% q/q. Forecast: 0.5% q/q. Earlier: 0.5% q/q. In the second quarter of 2024, Switzerland's GDP adjusted...