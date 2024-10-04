Lagarde confirms rate hike in July
During her inaugural speech at the ongoing central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal, President Lagarde announced that the ECB will raise interest...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
A three-day summit organized by the World Economic Forum began today in the Chinese city of Tijanjan. Chinese Premier Li Qiang spoke at it today. His comments...
The PBoC set a stronger-than-expected daily reference rate for the yuan Reverse repo operation injects liquidity into the offshore yuan Economic...
The first heat wave to hit the United States is directly increasing demand for the electricity Americans use to power their air conditioning. The real...
European indices are opening slightly higher Inflation data from Canada Consumer Confidence Index and US existing home sales data Tuesday begins...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed during the second session of the new week. Nikkei dropped by 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 gained...
Wall Street, after initial gains at the beginning of the session, ended the day in losses. The sharper declines were not caused by any specific information...
Wall Street indices are starting the week with dynamic declines. The scale of the sell-off is best seen on the technology behemoth US100, which is currently...
Shares of global pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE.US) are down nearly 4 per cent in today's session following the end of work on an experimental...
Last week was marked by a deterioration in the overall market sentiment, which ultimately led to declines in indices and gains in the US dollar. The...
Wall Street opens higher after volatile weekend Indices trade calmly following the chaotic but short-lived mutiny in Russia Wall Street...
Dallas Regional Activity for June Actual: -23.2 versus -20.0 expected and -29.1 previously The regional indicator from the Federal...
Credit Agricole CIB Research has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position, with the...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) and Lucid Group (LCID.US) have entered into an agreement in which Lucid, in exchange for a 3.7% stake, will share high-performance...
Last week, we witnessed hawkish signals from many central banks. Some of them raised interest rates more aggressively than expected, and in the case of...
DE30 caps some of the morning's decline Index remains below its 50-day EMA Ifo adds to gloomy investor sentiment Analysts...
NATGAS continues to gain after last week's rollover and trades above $2.80 per MMBTu already, what may suggest that seasonal rebound has already started....
Cryptocurrencies are seeing a slight correction after Bitcoin's euphoric gains last week. At the same time BTC' is trading above $30,000 for the...
