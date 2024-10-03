DE40: Banks and technology drag down European stock markets 📉
Deterioration of sentiment at the end of the week Banks and technology the main losers of Friday's session Investors await the NFP reading from...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan has extended its losses, dropping 2.70% below the 36,000-point level. The decline from the peaks around 42,500 points now...
Today's key event will be the release of NFP labor market data from the U.S. After the FOMC decision on Wednesday, we can see that the labor market...
Declines on Wall Street also translated into a weaker session in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese indexes are down 0.80-1.00%, while Japan's...
Apple slightly gains in after-hours trading following the results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue for the...
Amazon (AMZN.US) drops 5.70% in post-market trading in the USA. The Q2 results were close to consensus, but this was not enough to meet investors'...
Wall Street ends the day in bearish moods. We observe a sell-off in stocks throughout the day, with an acceleration of declines following the publication...
In analysing the ongoing earnings season in the US, let's start with the apparent trend, which until recently has been a retreat from technology stocks...
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are trading down 3 and nearly 4% today, respectively, against a nearly 2.3% sell-off on the Nasdaq...
We observe a slightly panicked sell-off on US stock exchanges after the publication of weak ISM data and jobless claims in the USA. The biggest declines...
Futures for Japan's Nikkei index (JAP225) are trading near a 4% sell-off today due in large part to the expected further strengthening of the Japanese...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 18B; forecast 31B; previous 22B;
US100 and US500 indices open roughly flat Small-cap companies lose after ISM data Dollar erases early gains 10-year bond yields below 4.0% This...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 43.4; forecast 49.0; previous 49.3; ISM...
Apple (AAPL.US) will release its 3Q23/24 results today after the close of the US session. The main focus for investors will be data on revenue growth in...
US Initial Jobless Claims came in 249k vs 236k exp. and 235k previously Continued Jobless Claims came in 1.877M vs 1.8545M exp. and 1.851M previously US...
The Bank of England turned a page on Thursday. The period of high inflation is behind us, external shocks are no longer dominating monetary policy and...
Sentiment worsens on European stock markets Investors react to lower earnings from BMW and Volkswagen General market situation: Thursday's...
Amazon will release its financial results for the second quarter today after the market closes. The company is expected to announce a significant...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: actual 5.00%; forecast 5.00%; previous 5.25%; The...