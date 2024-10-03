BREAKING: USD muted after NY Fed index
New York Fed Empire manufacturing index for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report is often overlooked by markets and does not trigger any...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
DAX gains slightly after last week's weak end Adidas launches internal investigation into potential bribery allegations Investor attention...
Cryptocurrencies are extending declines at the start of the week. Bitcoin lost nearly 0.7% at the start of Monday's session, Ethereum nearly 1.5%,...
When politics and financial markets collide, the effects can be brutal, as the French and European markets are finding out. The French Cac 40 closed down...
Despite worse sentiment in Asia, futures point to higher opening in Europe A light macro calendar ahead, however, some volatility may be provided...
Friday's trading on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. The Nasdaq technology index was the only benchmark to post any intraday gains, nevertheless...
Wall Street is mostly down minimally today. The S&P 500 loses 0.12%, the Dow Jones loses 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 gains 0.3% Among BigTech Nvidia...
Gold futures gains today almost 1.3% as US 10-year treasury yields dropped to 4.21% the lowest level since 1 April 2024. Loretta Mester, chair of the Cleveland...
The Fed's hawkish stance surprised the market, leading to gains in the USD market in the second half of the week. The market's attention is now...
Cryptocurrencies are extending the declines at the end of the week, which has to do with the strength of the U.S. dollar and the massive declines seen...
Wall Street is losing at the start of today's session. US30 and US500 are losing 0.7% and 0.35% respectively, US100 is trading flat US consumer...
Today, US macro data came in mixed. Both import and export prices dropped, but prelim inflation expectations according to University of Michigan risen...
University of Michigan sentiments came in 65.6 vs 72 expected and 69.1 previously Expectations: 67.6 vs 72 exp. and 68.8 previously Current condition:...
Today, macro reading from the US fuelled a perspective of disinflationary effects in the economy, with both import and export prices falling faster than...
DAX continues declines, recording its worst week this year Euro 2024 is expected to deliver more than €1 billion to the German economy Defense...
ECB policymakers Mario Centeno, Mārtiņš Kazāks, and Bostjan Vasle collectively highlight a cautious and data-dependent approach to monetary policy....
Stock market indices from the Old Continent are struggling this week. Spike in political uncertainty triggered by snap parliamentary elections being called...
Adobe (ADBE.US) reported second-quarter earnings for 2024 that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driving its shares up by 17% in after-hours trading....