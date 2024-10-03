Economic calendar: US CPI report in the spotlight
Futures point to higher opening of cash session in Europe The key reading of the day will be the US CPI report for April Data release at 1:30...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Futures point to higher opening of cash session in Europe The key reading of the day will be the US CPI report for April Data release at 1:30...
Swedish CPI (M/M) Apr: 0.3% (est 0.4%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Apr: 3.9% (est 4.0%; prev 4.1%) The SEK is losing against the EUR after a lower-than-expected...
Wednesday's session will be marked by CPI data from the US. Publication at 1:30 pm BST. The CPI data offers a chance for a dovish...
Indices on Wall Street end the day slightly positive despite hawkish comments from Jerome Powell and slightly higher PPI data. The US500 gains 0.10%,...
Alibaba, the Chinese giant operating in the e-commerce industry, presents mixed financial results for the first quarter of this year. It is worth mentioning...
Investments in data centres are becoming increasingly attractive due to the rapid expansion of data-driven technologies, particularly AI. As consumers...
‘Meme stocks’ have once again taken over Wall Street, as can be seen from the strong gains of companies such as AMC, GameStop and AMC. For...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided a comprehensive overview of the current economic situation, highlighting several key points. Powell...
The dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies Yields on US bonds are falling Indices on Wall Street are trying to rebound US indices open...
US producer price data for April surprised on the upside, suggesting that inflation pressure at the start of the inflation pipeline could be building once...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for April: PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 3.1% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; PPI:...
Oil WTI remains in consolidation between 78 and 80 USD per barrel, just over 2 weeks before the OPEC+ meeting. A decision to extend the voluntary...
Paysafe Limited (PSFE.US), US online payments company, is rallying at a double-digit pace in premarket today. An around-14% share price jump was triggered...
DAX slightly drops ahead of US PPI report Numerous corporate news from the German stock market DE40 remains in the zone of historical highs General...
White House announced new tariffs on imported goods from China. The announcement primarily increases rates on already existing tariffs. It is said that...
German ZEW economic research institute publish a new set of its monthly indicators at 10:00 am BST today. Data for May was expected to show an improvement...
Virgin Money’s half year trading results were released on Tuesday morning. Overall, the results were steady, although there could be headwinds ahead,...
GBP gained slightly after release of disappointing UK jobs report for March today at 7:00 am BST. However, those gains turned out to be short-lived and...
EURUSD is one of the FX pairs to watch today. The first potential source of volatility will come with the release of German ZEW index for May at 10:00...