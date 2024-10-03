Hawkish comments by FOMC members 📃
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for the central bank to proceed with caution and deliberation as it works towards achieving...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Indices open higher Bond yields gain Dollar also slightly positive On the last day of this week, equity market indices continue to rise, gaining...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 68.8; forecast...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April: Unemployment Rate: actual 6.1%; forecast 6.2%; previous 6.1%; Participation...
Novavax (NVAX.US) shares are gaining nearly 120% before the start of this week's final trading session on the back of the signing of a $1.2 billion...
DAX at new historic highs Demand side dominates during the first half of Friday's session Investment banks review their analytical coverage...
Gold is trading at its highest levels in almost three weeks and has gained 1.3%, approaching the USD 2380 per ounce level. It is just 2.3% short of its...
Hang Seng rallied almost 2.5% today and was the best performing major stock market index from Asia-Pacific region. The move higher was triggered by a Bloomberg...
European indices open higher ECB minutes and Canadian jobs data for April Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members European stock market indices...
There is more good news for the UK economy this week, GDP for Q1 was higher than expected at 0.6%, the market had expected a reading of 0.4%. This is the...
UK data pack including GDP data for Q1 2024 and industrial production data for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a positive...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, with all major US benchmarks booking gains. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.85%...
Wall Street indices rebound in the second half of the session despite a weaker opening. The US500 gains 0.40% and the US100 0.30%. Improved...
AppLovin (APP.US) gains over 18% after quarterly earnings release. AppLovin's first quarter of 2024 showcased a robust performance with significant...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 79B (Forecast 87B, Previous 59B)
The dollar is losing in reaction to key resistance Bond yields largely unchanged Volatility on Wall Street is very low Indices are opening flat On...
The Bank of England’s latest Monetary Policy Report gave a much-needed positive boost to the UK’s economic outlook. Growth was revised higher,...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 231K (est 212K, prevR 209K) US100 bid into this print so far. Of course, a single reading does not accurately depict...
Walt Disney released fiscal-Q2 results this week Stock matched sales expectations and beat profit expectations New 2024 EPS growth outlook seen...