New All-Time High in Copper!🚨

Copper continues its upward trend, reaching a new ATH with a level of over $11,400 per ton.
The recently concluded "Asia Copper Week" conference saw analysts clearly pointing to an impending copper shortage.
Chinese refineries are reducing production, and a series of accidents in mines over the past few months have significantly reduced the supply of the raw material. Producers and importers are massively stockpiling the metal, preparing for long-term availability challenges and the forecasted increase in demand, driven by the construction of data centers and energy infrastructure, positioning the metal in a strong and long-term upward trend.
COPPER (D1)
Source: xStation5
