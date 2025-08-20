UK inflation above expectations; pound gains 📈

CPI in the UK (M/M) July: 0.1% (est. 0.0%; previous 0.3%)

- CPI (y/y): 3.8% (est. 3.7%; previous 3.6%)

- Core CPI (y/y): 3.8% (est. 3.7%; previously 3.7%)

- CPI Services (y/y): 5.0% (est. 4.8%; previously 4.7%)

- CPIH (y/y): 4.2% (est. 4.1%; previously 4.1%) The transport, particularly air fares, made the largest upward contribution to the monthly change in CPI annual rates; housing and household services, particularly owner occupiers' housing costs, made a large, partially offsetting, downward contribution in CPI. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Inflation in the UK is higher than expected, confirming the Bank of England's stance on pausing its cycle of rate cuts in September. At this point, the probability of such a scenario (maintaining interest rates) is close to 93%. Source: ONS

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.