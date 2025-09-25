Baca selengkapnya

Penjualan Rumah AS di Atas Ekspektasi (Agustus)

21.41 25 September 2025

Penjualan Rumah Existing AS (Agustus) berada di 4,00 juta unit vs 3,95 juta ekspektasi dan 4,01 juta sebelumnya (-0,2% m/m vs -1,5% estimasi dan -2,0% sebelumnya).

 

29.09.2025
14.55

Reeves keeps budget cards close to her chest, as US government shutdown looms

No hints at tax rises or unfunded spending pledges keep UK markets stable after Reeves' conference speech Reeves maintains commitment to fiscal...

 08.00

The Week Ahead

At the start of a new week, the focus is on the US, and whether the world's largest economy can avoid a government shutdown on Tuesday at midnight....

 06.46

Morning Wrap: Emas Tembus $3.800, Risiko Shutdown & Fokus Tesla

Indeks Asia-Pasifik mencatat kenaikan tipis di sesi awal hari. Indeks saham Tiongkok naik di kisaran 0,80–1,10%, indeks Jepang JP225 turun...
