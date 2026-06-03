BREAKING: ADP above expectations! 📈

03.06.2026 - ADP Employment Change - Non Farm (May)
- Published: 122k
- Expected: 110k
- Previous: 105k
- Revision: 109k
The ADP employment change, excluding agriculture, showed a rise above expectations of 122,000. This is a noticeable surprise, exceeding expectations of around 110,000.
This increase represents the highest employment growth, based on this indicator, since April 2025, although it is still below the long-term average from the first half of the 2020s.
The market reaction to this news is muted.
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
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