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11:22 AM · 23 March 2026

BREAKING: Breakthrough in the Iran case; Oil drops 10% ❗📉🚨

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Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, as the United States and Iran have held very constructive and productive talks over the past two days, the U.S. president announced via his social media account.

The market reaction is immediate: the dollar is rapidly losing value, oil prices are falling, and stocks and gold are rising. 

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Trump's official statement. Source: Truth Social

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