BREAKING: Consumer confidence weakens and Richmond index falls below expectations 📃

03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for September:
- actual 98.7; forecast 103.9; previous 105.6;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Index for September:
- actual -21; forecast -13; previous -19;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Services Index for September:
- actual -1; previous -11;
03:00 PM BST, United States - Richmond Manufacturing Shipments for September:
- actual -18; previous -15;
Weaker data is causing a correction in stock indices and an increase in the EUR/USD pair.