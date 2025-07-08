Read more

BREAKING: EU trade deal is coming 📈 EURUSD ticks up

6:14 PM 8 July 2025

EURUSD climbs back above 1.17 after Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the European Union. A letter outlining the agreement is expected to reach EU decision-makers within two days.

During a press conference, Trump described the EU as one of the most difficult negotiators, calling it a bigger challenge than China. He also criticized the bloc for legal actions and fines imposed on U.S. tech giants like Apple and Google.

The deal reportedly includes compromises aimed at protecting key EU industries, with people close to matter saying the European Commission will secure favorable terms for Airbus and German automakers with U.S. plants (BMW, Mercedes-Benz).

