Daily summary: Dollar rebounds on hawkish cut expectations, equities turn red (08.12.2025)

-
Despite a stable open, U.S. indices turned red ahead of tomorrow’s start of the final FOMC meeting of the year. The DJIA (US30: -0.6%) is taking the largest hit, as many defensive stocks remain pressured by relatively solid tech performance. The Nasdaq (US100) and S&P 500 (US500) are down about 0.4%.
-
The U.S. Commerce Department will soon allow Nvidia’s H200 chip to be exported to China, Semafor reported, citing a person familiar with the matter (source: Reuters). Nvidia shares are up about 2.5%.
-
According to a new New York Fed survey, Americans expect medical costs to surge by around 10.1%, the largest increase in a decade. Rising costs for key services (partly due to the expiration of federal subsidies) are straining households despite falling inflation, which may weigh on domestic demand over the longer term.
-
Paramount Skydance has submitted a counteroffer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for USD 108.4 billion, surpassing Netflix’s earlier USD 72 billion bid. Shares of WBD and Paramount rose (3.5% and 8%, respectively), while Netflix fell about 4%. The need to provide a fully financed and simplified offer was reinforced by antitrust concerns about a potential Netflix–WBD merger, highlighted even by the U.S. president.
-
European index futures ended the session in the red. The UK100 lost the most (-0.3%), followed by Spain’s SPA35 (-0.2%). Germany’s DAX (DE40) and France’s CAC40 (FRA40) trade about 0.05% lower.
-
The U.S. dollar index is rebounding 0.1% despite earlier declines, supported by expectations of a more hawkish Fed narrative after delivering the final rate cut of 2025. The euro is broadly stronger, supported by a better-than-expected Sentix sentiment reading (-6.2 vs. -7). The weakest currencies are safe havens—the yen (USDJPY: +0.3%) and the franc (EURCHF: +0.3%). EURUSD is flat at 1.164.
-
Brent and WTI crude are down more than 2%, ending a 3-day winning streak amid greater certainty about planned OPEC+ supply increases and low concern over sanctions on Russia.
-
Gold is down about 0.3% to USD 4,192 per ounce, while silver falls 0.6% to USD 58 per ounce.
-
Cryptocurrencies start the week on a positive note. Bitcoin adds a modest 0.75%, rising back above USD 90,000, while Ethereum gains 2.8% to USD 3,123.
Daily summary: Dovish Fed signals are driving optimism on Wall Street 🗽US2000 at all-time high
Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference🔎
📈US100 reacts to Fed decision
Wheat and corn weaken after USDA WASDE report