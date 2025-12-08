Read more
5:23 PM · 8 December 2025

COFFEE dips 2% on new production estimates and delayed EU regulation ☕️ 📉

Cup of coffee on a table
COFFEE
Commodities
-
-

COFFEE futures drop 2% today, diving below the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA100; dark purple), as production forecasts in Brazil and regulatory context in the EU further ease supply concerns.

Market relief came from the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) postponement and the block’s commitment to a targeted review, as the proposition of the law risked disturbing food & beverages supply chains, potentially leading to price increases. 

Additional selling pressure came from Brazil’s Conab agency, which raised its 2025/26 output forecast to 56.5 million bags (+4.3% YoY), third largest ever. Worth noting that data diverges with USDA projecting 63 million bags, with Arabica down 13.6% to 38 million and Robusta up 19% to a record 25 million. Nevertheless, favourable weather conditions help support hopes for supply recovery.

 

Source: xStation5

10 December 2025, 8:29 PM

Daily summary: Dovish Fed signals are driving optimism on Wall Street 🗽US2000 at all-time high
10 December 2025, 7:42 PM

Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference🔎
10 December 2025, 5:01 PM

Wheat and corn weaken after USDA WASDE report
10 December 2025, 4:46 PM

Cocoa Jumps Over 25% Since November 25 Low

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits