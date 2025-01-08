BREAKING: EURUSD muted after eurozone PPI report 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Business and Consumer Survey for December:
- Business and Consumer Survey: actual 93.7; forecast 95.6; previous 95.6;
- Consumer Confidence: actual -14.5; forecast -14.5; previous -13.7;
- Consumer Inflation Expectation: actual 21.0; previous 17.8;
- Services Sentiment: actual 5.9; forecast 5.8; previous 5.3;
- Industrial Sentiment: actual -14.1; forecast -11.7; previous -11.4;
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for November:
- PPI: actual -1.2% YoY; forecast -1.3% YoY; previous -3.3% YoY;
- PPI: actual 1.6% MoM; forecast 1.5% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;