BREAKING: EURUSD muted after higher German ZEW Economic Sentiment 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for March:
- actual 51.6; forecast 48.1; previous 26.0;
10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for March:
- actual -87.6; forecast -80.5; previous -88.5;
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came in higher than expected. However, the positive reading may be overshadowed by a decline in Current Conditions, which dropped to -87.6 points. EURUSD remains muted following the publication, as investors focus on the upcoming parliamentary vote on debt reform.
Source: xStation 5