Read more

BREAKING: EURUSD slightly gains after FOMC minutes release

7:02 PM 9 July 2025

FOMC minutes from the June Federal Reserve meeting. The market sees today Fed minutes as quite dovish, as some Fed members signalled rate cuts possible even this summer; the EURUSD slightly gains.

  • Some participants stated that the most likely and appropriate policy path would involve no interest rate cuts in 2025.
  • They justified this stance by pointing to the recent elevated inflation readings, persistently high inflation expectations among businesses and consumers, and the ongoing resilience of the economy.
  • However, a few policymakers indicated they would be open to considering a rate cut as early as the July meeting if U.S. economic data evolve in line with their expectations.
  • All participants agreed that maintaining the federal funds rate at its current target range was appropriate.
  • Several participants noted that the federal funds rate might not be significantly above its neutral level.
  • Federal Reserve economists projected higher real GDP growth in 2025 than previously forecast, and a lower inflation rate compared to earlier expectations.
  • Participants observed that uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook had decreased due to a reduction in announced and expected tariffs. However, overall uncertainty remains elevated.
  • They concluded that the risks of higher inflation and a weakening labor market had diminished, though they remain elevated.

The New York Fed’s SOMA Chief added that, according to market participants, the balance sheet runoff is now expected to end in February 2026, compared to January 2026 in the previous survey. He also noted that survey respondents estimate the Fed’s portfolio will stand at $6.2 trillion—around 20% of GDP—with reserves at $2.9 trillion, and a low ONRRP (Overnight Reverse Repo Program) balance.

 
Source: xStation5
Share:
Back

Market News

10.07.2025
19:04

Daily summary: crypto market in euphoria, Bitcoin rallies to $113,700 💰

U.S. stock indices are seeing moderate gains in today’s session. The Russell 2000 is leading the advance, up nearly 0.9%. The Dow Jones is...

 17:54

Bitcoin hits new highs 🟢📌

The cryptocurrency market is back in the spotlight, with Bitcoin just reaching a new all-time high of $112,700. On the day, Bitcoin is up 1.40%, Ethereum...

 16:07

Musalem from the Fed: full effects of rate cuts may emerge by year-end 🔴👀

Today, capital in the stock market is rotating out of tech stocks and into other sectors. The US100 is down 0.32%, while the US500 is up 0.16%, and the...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits