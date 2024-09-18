BREAKING: Fed cuts rates by 50 bps 🚩US100 gains 📈

US Federal Reserve decided to cut rates by 50 bps in line with 50 bps highly anticipated on Wall Street; to 5% from 5.5% in August. It's a first rate cut in the US, since 2020, when the Federal Reserve was forced to ease monetary policy, due to Covid-19 recession concerns. Now markets are focusing on Fed dot-plot, economic commentary and Jerome Powell press conference scheduled at 7:30 PM BST.
- Fed sees median interest rates at 4.4% (previously expected 5.1%) at the end of the current year and 3.4% in 2025 (previously exp. 4.1%).
- US central bank sees also 2.9% rates in 2026, and the same in 2027; cuts inflation outlook quite a bit for this year with PCE at 2.3% and core PCE at 2.6%
- The Fed also sees the unemployment rate higher to 4.4% in 2024, while it sees 4.2% thereafter. The Fed sees no collapse in the labor market. GDP projection points to above 2% in 2024, indicating a soft landing scenario.
Futures on Wall Street gains in the first reaction to Fed decision (US100); US-dollar loses, with EURUSD rising almost 0.5% escaping consolidation zone, above 1.117. Markets see today decision as dovish, especially given the last quite solid readings from the US economy. Fed GDP NOW model signals almost 3% GDP rise for US economy in 2024, while inflation is falling driven by lower gasoline prices; markets may see higher odds for a soft landing scenario. In the effect, markets may bet also on quite aggressive Fed rates cycle and 'success story' with beating inflation and rates dropping quickly to neutral levels.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
24 projections now effectively sees 2 more cuts with 5 more in 2025 to just above 3% at the end of 2025 which is almost in line with market expectations. Source: Fed, Macrobond, XTB Research