BREAKING: German Factory Orders bellow expectations! 🏭📉

8:00 - German Factory Orders for August:

Factory Orders M/M : -0,8% (Expected: 1.1%, Previous -2,9%)

Factory Orders Y/Y: 1,5% (Previous: -3.4%)

German factory orders for August came in weaker than expected, falling by 0.8% month-on-month against market expectations of a 1.1% increase, following a 2.9% decline in July.

On an annual basis, orders rose by 1.5%, marking an improvement from the previous -3.4%.

The disappointing monthly figure suggests continued weakness in industrial demand, likely reflecting uncertainty and softer demand, even as the yearly reading hints at some stabilization compared to earlier declines.