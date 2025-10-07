Read more
7:04 AM · 7 October 2025

BREAKING: German Factory Orders bellow expectations! 🏭📉

8:00 - German Factory Orders for August: 

  • Factory Orders M/M : -0,8% (Expected: 1.1%, Previous -2,9%) 
  • Factory Orders Y/Y: 1,5% (Previous: -3.4%) 

German factory orders for August came in weaker than expected, falling by 0.8% month-on-month against market expectations of a 1.1% increase, following a  2.9% decline in July.

On an annual basis, orders rose by 1.5%, marking an improvement from the previous -3.4%.

The disappointing monthly figure suggests continued weakness in industrial demand, likely reflecting uncertainty and softer demand, even as the yearly reading hints at some stabilization compared to earlier declines.

8 October 2025, 7:06 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD Slightly lower on FOMC minutes! 🚨
8 October 2025, 3:36 PM

BREAKING: Oil stocks grow more than expected!🔥
8 October 2025, 8:09 AM

Economic calendar: Market eyes FOMC minutes (08.10.2025)
8 October 2025, 7:04 AM

BREAKING: German industrial production tumbles more than expected 📉 🇩🇪

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits