BREAKING: German industrial production falls more than expected📉 EURUSD muted

7:03 AM 7 April 2025

06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for February:

  • German Industrial Production: actual -1.3% MoM; forecast -0.9% MoM; previous 2.0% MoM;

  • German Industrial Production: actual -4% YoY; forecast -3.6% YoY; previous -1.6% YoY;

06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for February:

  • German Trade Balance: actual 17.7B; forecast 18.4B; previous 16.0B;

  • German Exports: actual 1.8% MoM; previous -2.5% MoM;

  • German Imports: actual 0.7% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM;

 

 

Source: xStation5

 

08.04.2025
11:25

Simkus (ECB): Rate cut needed in April. EURUSD drops 0.2%

"25 bps rate cut [in Eurozone] is needed in April" commented Gediminas Simkus from the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for...

 11:01

BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism weaker than expected

US NFIB Business Optimism Index Actual 97.4 (Forecast 99, Previous 100.70)   NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg commented the reading that: "The...

 10:21

PBOC weakens yuan fixing in response to Trump's tariffs 🇨🇳

The Chinese yuan (USDCNH: +0.2%) is returning today to a historical low after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) weakened the reference rate against...
