BREAKING: German retail sales well below expectations 📉

German retail sales came in -1.5% MoM vs -0.5% exp. and 1.2% previously;
- Retail sales for October YoY came in up only 1% vs 3.3% exp. and 3.8% previously.
- Non-seasonally adjusted sales came in 3.6% YoY vs 3.3% exp. and 0.9% previously
- Non-food retail trade fell by -2.2% down MoM in October
- Import prices rose by 0.6% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.4% previously
EURUSD almost didn't react to very weak retail sales data from Germany.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P