BREAKING: Higher than expected services PMI in the UK 🇬🇧 Pound ticks up 📈

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for November:

The UK services sector saw growth slow sharply in November, as weaker domestic and export demand weighed on activity, though the drop in business momentum was weaker than expected. Employment fell at the fastest rate since February, margins were squeezed by rising costs and intense price competition, and business sentiment remained subdued amid policy uncertainty and delayed investment decisions.

The pound continues recently initiated rebound against the euro and the dollar, despite real figures, especially employment, still supporting the Bank of England's return to easing.